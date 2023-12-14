IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,672. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

