Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $7,952,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 20,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.