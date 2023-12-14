Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 216,394 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

RDY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 63,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,623. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

