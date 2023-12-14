Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $550.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day moving average is $491.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

