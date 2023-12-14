VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of VeriSign worth $42,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,100. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.