Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

