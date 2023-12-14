Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Howmet Aerospace worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

HWM opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.