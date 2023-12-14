Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $150.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.41.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

