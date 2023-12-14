iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The company has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

