Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $527,280.28 and $172.69 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,547.84 or 1.00054349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011236 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041208 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

