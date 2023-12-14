Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $123.03.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,587,456. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.