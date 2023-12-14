Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $279.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.17, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

