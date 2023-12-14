Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

