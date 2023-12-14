Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

