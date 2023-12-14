Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

