Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 146,184 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

