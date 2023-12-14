Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Holdings Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0513 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

