Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,951 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 409,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after purchasing an additional 396,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 145,164 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $113.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

