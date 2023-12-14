Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 418 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,698,000 after buying an additional 90,786 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $186.45 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

