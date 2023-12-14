Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 38 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $16,601,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

OIH stock opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.59. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

