Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

