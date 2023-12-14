Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,861 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises approximately 3.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 3.77% of Oshkosh worth $234,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $17,761,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

OSK stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

