Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Decreased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $238.13 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $239.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

