McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ANGL opened at $28.73 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.