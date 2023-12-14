Park National Corp OH Sells 1,217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $298.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

