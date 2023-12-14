Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,480 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

