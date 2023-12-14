PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,702,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,332 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 5.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $422,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

