Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

