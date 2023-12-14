Oxen (OXEN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $8,138.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00169714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.00547500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00393990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00115978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,890,600 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

