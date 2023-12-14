Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.240–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.9 million-$314.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.7 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

CGNT stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

