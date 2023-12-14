Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Vidrala stock remained flat at C$84.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged. Vidrala has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$84.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.