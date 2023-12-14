Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Vidrala Stock Performance
Vidrala stock remained flat at C$84.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged. Vidrala has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$84.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.50.
Vidrala Company Profile
