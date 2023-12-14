First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First American Financial traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 15992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in First American Financial by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,163,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

