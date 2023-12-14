IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

