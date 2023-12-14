Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $51,362.26

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $51,362.26 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00071003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00038495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.