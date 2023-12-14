AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 552.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 62,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,361. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
