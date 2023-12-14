Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 57,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,256. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

