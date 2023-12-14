Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 57,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,256. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
