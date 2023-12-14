Christopher Scott Edmonds Sells 1,266 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

