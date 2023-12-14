Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $300.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $234.40 and last traded at $231.34, with a volume of 232432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 519,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after buying an additional 248,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

