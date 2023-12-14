Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Autolus Therapeutics traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 152360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

