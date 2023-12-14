Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $195.83 and last traded at $197.07. Approximately 432,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,414,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.72.

Specifically, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 2.7% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

