VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in November

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
