V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
V Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.
About V Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.