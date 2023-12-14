V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

V Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

