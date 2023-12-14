Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 55,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Get Valeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.