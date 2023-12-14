IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $176.35. 356,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

