Velas Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00091087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,533,492,528 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,492,526 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.