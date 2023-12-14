JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 27398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.
