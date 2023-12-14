xSUSHI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $20,112.62 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

