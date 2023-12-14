Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 264,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.