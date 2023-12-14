Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $71.78 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417,897 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $71,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $80.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

