Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 654.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 654.8% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.28. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 15.10.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.