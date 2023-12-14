Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 654.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 654.8% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.28. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 15.10.
About Volkswagen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.